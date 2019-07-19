ENERGY worldnet, Inc.: Energy Worldnet and Eversource Energy Collaboration Leads to New Focus on OQ Program Effectiveness

DECATUR, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / ENERGY worldnet, Inc. (EWN) is pleased to announce the release of a case study outlining a best practices collaboration with Eversource Energy.

The electric and natural gas industries have long searched for mechanisms to better ensure the rigor, effectiveness, and integrity of its training content, test security, records management, and Operator Qualification Programs. Engagement in high-quality research activities, partnerships, and processes can make it possible to implement model programs that are both industry-leading in their approaches and exceed regulatory guidelines. Matt Joiner, EWN's Executive Director of Education observed, "Organizations that commit themselves to security, integrity, and transparency will be the most successful in the short- and long-terms."

Aligning training content with the actual equipment, materials, and work being performed in the field is mission critical. Skills assessments that support Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Plans should be developed and adopted. Subject-Matter Experts (SMEs), third-party Authorized Training and Assessment Centers (ATACs), and remote testing centers should be considered as opportunities to ensure that unbiased, practical evaluations and examinations are in place. EWN's Vice President of Education and Compliance, Mayra Maese, concluded, "By creating O&M-based training and evaluation programs focused on safety and proper knowledge transfer, organizations can establish themselves as industry trailblazers."

Eversource Energy is one of those trailblazers. Eversource operates New England's largest energy delivery system. To adopt the aforementioned best practices, EWN worked with the energy company to better secure their testing environment and utilize EWN's learning content management system (LCMS) to facilitate the quick review, modification, and deployment of course materials and assessments.

According to Coleman Sterling, EWN's CEO, "Every Operator across the United States should examine what Eversource has accomplished." He continued, "Through a dedicated and deliberate approach to creating O&M-based training and evaluation programs focused on safety and proper knowledge transfer, Eversource has established themselves as an industry leader. They are to be commended."

To read the EVERSOURCE ENERGY COLLABORATION LEADS TO NEW FOCUS ON PROGRAM EFFECTIVENESS case study in its entirety, go to www.energyworldnet.com/casestudy.

In 2019, ENERGY worldnet, Inc. celebrates its 25th anniversary of providing training, evaluations, records management, compliance management, and consulting services to the energy industry. Based in Decatur, Texas, EWN supports training and compliance requirements for clients throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

