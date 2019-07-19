COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Changes to senior management

CHANGES TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) announces that Ron Lewis will depart as Chief Supply Chain Officer at the end of August to take up a new role with Ball Corporation as President, Beverage Packaging Europe. A further announcement about Ron's successor will be made in due course.

Ron has made a significant impact on many parts of the Coca-Cola system since he joined in 2001. He has held several executive global and European supply chain and procurement roles, as well as commercial leadership roles in the United States.

Damian Gammell, CEO said, "I would like to thank Ron for his leadership at Coca-Cola European Partners, where he has helped establish a strong supply chain organisation since our company was formed three years ago. Ron's legacy will be felt across the Coca-Cola system through his development of people and passion for creating a sustainable business and supply chain."

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat

Clare Wardle

T +44 20 7355 8406 Investor Relations

Sarah Willett

+44 7970 145 218 Media Relations

Shanna Wendt

T +44 7976 595 168

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, making, selling and distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For more information about CCEP, please visit our website at www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF