Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2019) - Golden Dawn Minerals (TSXV: GOM) (FSE: 3G8C) has announced combination of equity and convertible debt non-brokered private placements. The company is raising up to $2 million from placement of up to 10 million units priced at $0.20 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of $5,000. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.35 for 18 months.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

The company is also raising up to $1 million from the placement of convertible notes, subject to a minimum subscription of $100,000. The notes have a 2 year term, pay interest of 12% annually and are convertible at six-month intervals into units at a deemed price of $0.21 per unit.

The net proceeds will be used to fund exploration on the existing properties, for mill site improvements, to pay down existing debt and for general working capital expenses.

Golden Dawn has a number of projects in southern British Columbia and is now the 2nd largest landholder in the prolific Greenwood mining camp. The Greenwood Mill along with the Lexington and Golden Crown mines were acquired in November 2016. The Greenwood Mill, built in 2007, only operated between April and December 2008 processing material from the Lexington and Golden Crown mines, before it closed in December 2008 in part due to the financial crisis and lack of financing. Permits are now in place to re-start the Lexington Mine and the Greenwood Mill.

In January 2017 Golden Dawn acquired the shares of Kettle River Resources, which included the Greenwood Area Properties with mineral claims totaling 11,000 hectares, covering 78 mineral showings. The properties include more than 30 historic metal mines including the large Phoenix mine which produced over 500 million pounds of copper and one million ounces of gold before closing in 1978. The company plans to utilize new technology and fly deep penetration airborne geophysics to look for possible deep seated feeder systems to the numerous historic mines.

For more information on these and the company's other projects, please visit www.GoldenDawnMinerals.com, contact Christopher Anderson, CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@GoldenDawnMinerals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46383