Predictive biomarkers can reduce unnecessary treatment and adverse effects unlike chemotherapy and targeted therapies which may cause toxic effects. The development of drugs using predictive biomarkers is being approved for the treatment of advanced stage non-small cell lung cancer. Predictive biomarkers will continue to gain popularity as they help in the development of cost-effective therapies with improved clinical benefits. This will boost the development of non-small cell lung cancer drugs using predictive biomarkers. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (biologics, small molecule targeted therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global non-small cell lung cancer drugs market is highly competitive with major vendors such as AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Merck Co., Inc., competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"North America will account for the largest non-small cell lung cancer drugs market share during the forecast period. Several factors such as the high prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer, strong pipeline, and new drug approvals are expected to drive the market in North America," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five non-small cell lung cancer drugs market vendors

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca operates through the biopharmaceuticals segment The company's key offerings include: TAGRISSO, IRESSA, and IMFINZI.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company operates in this market through its biopharmaceuticals segment. The company's key offerings include: OPDIVO and PARAPLATIN.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company runs its operations through two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The company's key offerings include: ALIMTA, CYRAMZA, and PORTRAZZA.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd runs its operations through two segments: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company's key offerings include: TECENTRIQ, Tarceva, Avastin, and ALECENSA.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. runs its operations through four segments: pharmaceutical, animal health, healthcare services, and alliances. The company's key offering is KEYTRUDA, which is used to treat advanced non-small cell lung cancer, advanced melanoma, and other types of cancer.

