Further growth through Focus on Asia, USA and Latin America

Only seven months after reaching the one million iOS and Android app download milestone, eyeson, the technology leader in mobile video team collaboration exceeded the three million app download milestone and a total number of 2.4 million registered users.

"Mobile video collaboration is becoming more and more important. Teams want to use their current tool and work environment and spontaneously switch to video meetings within these tools. This is exactly what eyeson is offering: simple, quick and seamless access, without installations and available through all mobile devices and all web browsers. We are excited to see many corporate users signing up, which proves a huge B2B upselling potential", comments Andreas Kroepfl, CEO and Co-founder.

eyeson's users are based globally in more than 100 countries. India, Turkey, Mexico and USA are the countries with the largest customer base.

The growth will continue and the 10 million installations milestone is within reach. eyeson is currently extending its regional focus from Asia and the US to Latin American countries, which show strong growth rates and booming markets. Especially the current traction in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina is showing promising results.

The expansion into international markets is made possible by the investment of a number of well-known investors. In addition to the eQventure and I4G, eyeson is supported by renowned Austrian technology investor Hermann Hauser as well as the Austrian public equity investors tecnet and aws Gruenderfonds.

eyeson is technology leader in smart unlimited video collaboration. The cloud-based video collaboration product is based on the patented single stream technology allowing unlimited scalability. eyeson offers consistently flawless group video calls based on a constant bandwidth technology, independent of the number of participants. eyeson can be used within all important collaboration products such as Slack, Trello, Jira, Freshdesk, Talkdesk, Zendesk, YouTube and Facebook. For B2B business APIs are available. Thus, the tool is for example ideally suited for the collaborative online game market.

In 2017, eyeson was named "cool vendor in unified communications" as the only European company by Gartner Inc, the world's leading IT research and advisory company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005185/en/

Contacts:

Contact: Andreas Kroepfl

andreas.kroepfl@eyeson.team

https://www.eyeson.team

Tel.: +43 316 339931