Several government bodies across the world are enforcing stringent regulations to tackle the adverse environmental effects of mercury emission. Mercury analyzers help in measuring furnace temperature and the flue gas of air pollutants. Thus, the enforcement of strict regulations to monitor environmental pollution is expected to increase the adoption of mercury analyzer, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-users (environmental testing, food agriculture, and healthcare) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global mercury analyzer market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Analytik Jena AG, envea, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Food safety has become a critical factor for consumers, which is encouraging manufacturers to produce high-quality food products. Food authenticity can be affected by factors such as false statements about the source of ingredients, the presence of harmful mercury elements, and adulteration. Thus, the demand for mercury analyzers is increasing as they help in the detection of mercury levels in packaged food. Thus, the growing focus on manufacturing high-quality food products will fuel the growth of the mercury analyzers market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five mercury analyzer market vendors

Analytik Jena AG

Analytik Jena AG offers analytical, laboratory, and bioanalytical systems. It also offers analytical services and supplies laboratories for research, teaching, and medicine. The company offers mercur DUO plus, which is offered as a mercury analyzer based on atomic absorption and atomic fluorescence technology.

envea

envea is one of the leading manufacturers of air quality monitoring products such as open-path multi-gas differential optical absorption spectrometry analyzers, calibration devices, gas analyzers, particulates samplers and analyzers, and data acquisition and data management software. The company's key offering in the market includes Mercury LabAnalyzer 254, which is offered as an analyzer that allows rapid mercury detection in a laboratory using the cold vapor atomic absorption spectroscopy technology.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation owns and operates businesses in various segments, including science and medical systems, electronic device systems, industrial systems, and advanced industrial products. The key offering of the company is HIRANUMA Mercury Analyzer HG-400, which is based on the cold vapor atomic absorption spectrometry technology.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. offers products for researchers in the life sciences industry to understand diseases and develop treatments. The company also offers reagents, instruments, and software programs to hospitals, medical laboratories, clinicians, and medical research professionals for the diagnosis of multiple diseases. PerkinElmer offers a FIMS 100 Flow Injection Mercury System, which is an easy-to-operate mercury analyzer with an integrated flow injection system.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has business operations in various segments that include life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, and specialty diagnostics. Under its mercury analyzer category, the company provides Model 80i Mercury Analyzer, which uses the cold vapor atomic fluorescence technology with continuous sample measurement and no additional gas requirement.

