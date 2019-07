HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Sifting through a plethora of quarterly earnings reports scheduled for the upcoming week, we have handpicked a few notable companies set to release their results on Monday, July 22, 2019.



* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) * Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) * Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) * Halliburton Co. (HAL) * Celanese Corp. (CE) * Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX