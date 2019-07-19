sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,113 Euro		-0,005
-4,49 %
WKN: A2DYLT ISIN: CA78412Y1034 Ticker-Symbol: 4W7N 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SBD CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SBD CAPITAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SBD CAPITAL CORP
SBD CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SBD CAPITAL CORP0,113-4,49 %
FN Beta