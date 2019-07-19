Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2019) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD) (the "Company") announces that Brian Murray has tendered his resignation as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Mr. John Dyer has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company until such time as the Company appoints Mr. Murray's successor. Mr. Dyer has also been appointed as a director of the Company effective immediately. The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Adam Macdonald as a director and an officer of the Company.

Mr. Dyer, CPA, CMA has over 30 years of financial management experience including chief financial officer roles in both private and public companies, controller roles and public practice accounting. As a Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Dyer has wide ranging experience in various industries including manufacturing, construction, technology, non-profit, mining, financial institutions and insurance. He also has extensive knowledge in systems technology and software and has led teams in turning around distressed companies

Management and the board of directors would like to thank Mr. Murray and Mr. MacDonald for their years of services and considerable contributions to the Company and wish them well on their future endeavours.

