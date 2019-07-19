Over 140 Granted Pending Patents Covering Gaming Controller Innovation

Scuf Gaming, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, through its patent affiliate Ironburg Inventions, has expanded its international global patent portfolio with an additional 14 granted patents in Europe. These additional patents bring the total number granted to 91 worldwide, and an additional 55 pending patent applications.

Scuf Gaming's latest patents expand international protection of its trigger stop features that have effectively become required functionality for esports professionals and competitive gamers. The patents also cover newer innovations in the thumbstick area that enable greater customization for user preference and playstyle. With these new patents, Scuf Gaming now has 42 granted European patents, covering its innovation in the gaming controller market across the continent.

"Since creating the market category for performance controllers in 2011, our patented innovations have improved the performance of hundreds of thousands of gamers worldwide," said Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and Co-Founder of Scuf Gaming. "SCUF features have become the standard for competitive gameplay. Players demand this functionality in their controller. That's why our innovation has been licensed by numerous companies, growing this market and bringing performance controllers to a larger segment of gamers."

For more information on Scuf Gaming and its patented innovation, please visit: https://scufgaming.com/s/patents/.

About Scuf Gaming

Scuf Gaming, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, provides superior accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC that are used by top professional gamers as well as casual gamers. Built to specification, SCUF controllers offer a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. SCUF controller features are covered by 91 granted patents, and another 55 pending applications, focusing on four key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area and the side-mounted configurable SaxTM button placements.

For additional information about Scuf Gaming, please visit scufgaming.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, or Snapchat.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190719005225/en/

Contacts:

Gregory FCA for Scuf Gaming

Matt Fleischl, 610-228-2129

mfleischl@gregoryfca.com