Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) has secured financing for the 67.8 MW Goonumbla Solar Farm in New South Wales. The Spanish developer inked a power purchase agreement for the project with Snowy Hydro last year. As it continues to work on its sizable Australian solar portfolio, FRV has announced a financial close on a utility-scale solar farm in New South Wales. The Spanish developer has finalized the financing agreement for the 67.8 MW Goonumbla solar plant with DZ Bank and ING, with the latter providing the lion's share. Located about 10 km west of the town of Parkes and 280 km northwest of ...

