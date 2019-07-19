Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors 19-Jul-2019 / 14:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors DATE: July 19, 2019 Pursuant to the approval of the Capital Markets Board on December 27, 2018 regarding the issuance of all kinds of debt instruments locally including but not limited to bills/ bonds and/ or credit risk-based debt instruments and other structured debt instruments in Turkish Liras in an amount up to 20,000,000,000 TRY (twenty billion Turkish Liras) subject to fixed or variable interest rate, different maturity dates with the purpose of selling to qualified investors; the issuance of the structured note with a nominal value of TRY 43,300,000. and a term of 55 days to qualified investors has been realized as of today. (19.07.2019) Board Decision Date 04.10.2018 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Maturity Date 12.09.2019 Maturity (Day) 55 Interest Rate Type Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN01434 Starting Date of Sale 18.07.2019 Ending Date of Sale 18.07.2019 Maturity Starting Date 19.07.2019 Coupon Number - Redemption Date 12.09.2019 Payment Date 12.09.2019 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 43,300,000 TRY In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 14092 EQS News ID: 844215 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=844215&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

