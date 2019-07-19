High incidence of chronic diseases globally and the need for personalized medicine, has encouraged several technological advancements in the form of recombinant DNA that involves genetic combinations of species to treat diseases. The recombinant DNA technology increases the demand for molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents as they are required for successful recombinant protein expression and cell extraction. These factors will positively impact market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and academic institutes and research organizations) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five molecular biology enzymes, kits, and reagents market vendors

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. operates in three segments: life sciences and applied markets; diagnostics and genomics; and Agilent crosslab. The company's key offerings include Cloning Kits, PCR Inhibitors, and PCR-Based Specialty Kits Reagents.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd runs its operations through two segments: diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. The company's key offerings include: High Pure Viral Nucleic Acid Buffer Set, High Pure FFPET RNA Isolation Kit, and High Pure Viral RNA Kit.

Illumina, Inc.

Illumina, Inc. runs its operations through two segments: Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. The company's key offerings include Infinium FFPE QC and DNA Restoration Kits, and TruSeq Custom Amplicon Low Input Kit.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA runs its operations through three segments: healthcare, life science, and performance materials. The company's key offerings include: Modifying Enzymes, Restriction Enzymes, and Ultra Pure Modifying Enzymes.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. runs its operations through four segments: life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and services. The company's key offerings include: FastDigest Restriction Enzymes, DreamTaq DNA Polymerases, and CloneJET PCR Cloning Kit.

