Clarification of the Statement in the Interim Report Published 19 July 2019 Regarding the Rights Issue with Pre-emptive Rights

HUDDINGE, Sweden, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag ("Karo Pharma") today published its interim report for the period January - June 2019. On page 2 of the Swedish language version of the interim report, it was, slightly misleadingly, stated that a directed rights issue of approximately MSEK 1,500 with pre-emptive rights for the shareholders of Karo Pharma is planned.

Karo Pharma hereby wants to clarify that the rights issue, in accordance with what has been previously published through a press release on 21 June 2019 relating to the acquisition of Trimb, will be a rights issue with pre-emptive rights and that those who are shareholders as of the record date will be entitled to participate in the rights issue with pre-emptive rights.



About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma is a specialty pharma company that develops and markets products to pharmacies and directly to healthcare providers. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment.



