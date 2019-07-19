OnlineTenders Welcomes TradeWorld Subscribers

OnlineTenders has stepped in to help TradeWorld users impacted by the retiring of the business leads service at the end of June

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / At the end of June 2019, TradeWorld, a competitor of OnlineTenders, closed its doors. This will leave a lot of contractors looking for a reliable service to find tenders online. OnlineTenders is happy to provide these people just what they need, welcoming subscribers from TradeWorld to join their platform. To ease the transition, former TradeWorld subscribers can receive a 20 percent discount on an annual subscription.

For more information on this discount and to sign up with OnlineTenders, please check out https://www.onlinetenders.co.za/tradeworld-replacement.aspx.

OnlineTenders' Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Avinash Samlall commented, "We understand how a lot of people must have depended on them [TradeWorld] to find leads and lucrative tenders. And that how these contractors must be looking to replace the TradeWorld service as quickly as possible. We are proud to welcome them aboard, promising a fast and efficient system to find new and better tenders."

The now defunct platform marketed itself as the largest source of business opportunities in South Africa. Their absence is a huge opportunity for remaining players in the online tenders market. OnlineTenders is in the perfect position to utilise this win-win opportunity.

OnlineTenders is confident that thanks to its user-friendly interface, the new subscribers will not miss a step as they move on from their previous platform. The efficient system of this innovative tenders portal will help inject quality leads to every user, regardless of how and from where they generated leads before. OnlineTenders was designed to work intuitively and efficiently for a variety of professionals and businesses.

Talking about adding TradeWorld's subscribers Mr. Samlall added, "This is a good example of how OnlineTenders works for everyone. The only real requirement for our users is that they are committed to finding quality tenders, and to offering quality services in return. We take care of the rest."

Not getting bogged down by the evolving world of online marketing is a real concern. OnlineTenders is empathetic to this concern and provides a solution via its efficient system. Users can get help from "How it Works" and "FAQ" sections on the OnlineTenders website. They can also contact the support team if they need any assistance.

With one less player, OnlineTenders certainly enjoys a more significant position in the industry. This is in addition to the company continuing to be a leading innovator, combining digital tendering with industry knowledge for the benefit of small and medium businesses across South Africa.

About OnlineTenders

Founded in March 2007 and based in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, OnlineTenders is a trusted tender notification service throughout Africa. Each day, new opportunities are listed from all levels of government and private sector companies throughout South Africa and Africa. Using hi-tech online Internet software, tenders and business leads are collected and classified by industry type, keywords and regions to match exactly the kind of tenders relevant to a business. Learn more about the OnlineTenders at www.onlinetenders.co.za.

Contact Information:

OnlineTenders

Address: 2 Sanders Road

Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

South Africa

Email: info@onlinetenders.co.za

Contact: Avinash Samlall

Phone: (+27) 010 823 2600

Avinash Samlall

info@onlinetenders.co.za

(+27) 010 823 2600

SOURCE: OnlineTenders

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552638/OnlineTenders-Welcomes-TradeWorld-Subscribers