QuantBroker - Multi-functional New Digital Currency Trading System

Project positioning

The main goal of QuantBroker (QB) is to solve the problem that the liquidity of the digital money market is dispersed by many exchanges, and the price difference between the centralized exchanges and the independent KYC verification and charging audit system affect the investment experience of investors of digital assets. QB adopts "pipelined low-coupling architecture" to separate the technology layer, AI algorithm layer, product platform layer and trading tools layer, so as to achieve efficient, robust and good scalability.

Project window

Based on "pipeline low coupling" architecture, relying on brokerage services

Existing in the traditional digital currency trading platform that investors coin currency trading, derivatives and other products as the main service content, investigate its fundamental is centralized trading platform, on the currency market and the fire, Ann OKEX 10 mainstream exchange the digital currency markets such as more than 30% of the volume, but for investors, is undoubtedly impact and increasing the transaction cost and risk. The core design concept of QB is to provide digital currency investors with economic services based on digital currency as a one-stop trading service platform for digital currency. By transferring the operational data collected by QB technical layer to AI layer and integrating the analysis of AI algorithm layer, diversified brokerage services of product platform layer are realized.

Functional token broker system based on QB community consensus

QB issues the only economic pass QBI (total issuance: 800 million). QBI is a community functional token based on ERC20 of eitfang public chain. Users can use QBI to pay for any services provided by QuantBroker, including CoinStar+(fund mall), strategy supermarket, trading commission, social information, etc. QB plan to put the second stage of development on the development of QBI common chain, to support the application scenarios that QuantBroker plans to expand in the future, and to realize its plan to upgrade to decentralized autonomous organization in the future.

The advantage of project

Simplified independent KYC verification mechanism of centralized trading platform and various trading restrictions. You only need to register an account on QB to conduct currency pair transactions on multiple trading platforms, and you can directly enjoy financing and financing services directly related to transactions, without having to go through multiple and tedious registration verification. At the same time, there is no need to meet the limit of gold entry and minimum trading volume set by single trading platform, and it can also facilitate the whole network to search for the best executable price and improve the yield.

It provides users with multiple sets of professional order algorithms, QB provides real-time trading confirmation, trading cost analysis, portfolio analysis and other investment tools, and can also provide users with exclusive customized investment services.

In addition to digital currency spot trading, users can also conduct digital currency derivatives trading, diversified investment and value-added services. For users to establish a complete investment education, investment services, social services comprehensive system.

The project review

QB system main functions include: digital currency trading brokerage services (main brokers), information technology, and investment gu jia star (currency), wallet services (QB) wallet, CFD trading service (CFD) and social and advisory services (number of COINS star), through comprehensive trading service base, establish QB for a decentralized autonomous organization.

