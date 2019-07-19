Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX(Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 the "Company"), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced its unaudited revenue for the second quarter of 2019.

Income statement (unaudited)

€K Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Revenues 31.9 73.3 Of which: License Services

31.9

73.3

A quarter marked by a significant achievement: First European market approval for Hensify (NBTXR3) for locally advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 amounted to €31.9K, generated by the cross-charge to our partners related to shared contract research organization costs pursuant to our license and collaboration agreement.

The company's cash availability as of June 30, 2019 amounted to €54.9M.

In early April, the Company announced that first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3obtained, under the brand name Hensify, first European market approval in the form of a CE marking for the treatment of locally advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) of the extremity and chest wall. The CE marking enables Nanobiotix to potentially commercialize Hensify in 27 European Union countries. After positive phase II/III clinical trial results in STS, this approval represents a significant step forward in establishing NBTXR3 as a major oncology treatment.

Following the announcement, in order to accelerate its development, the Company raised approximately €29.5M in April in a placement of new shares to a specific class of investors.

The proceeds of this recent offering will primarily be used to prepare the launch of the expected phase II/III clinical trial in head and neck cancers for registration in the United-States. As a result of this latest transaction, the company's cash visibility now extends through the end of 2020.

In addition, later in April, CEO Laurent Levy also subscribed new shares through the exercise of founders' warrants (Bon de Souscription de Parts de Créateur d'Entreprise or BSPCE) for an amount of EUR 960,000.

Post-transactions, the capital breakdown as of April 30, 2019 is as follows: Institutional investors (47%), Individual shareholders (45%), Management and employees (4%), Family office (4%), based on 22,360,039 shares.

Additionally, Nanobiotix recently announced organizational changes as the company enters its next stage after first European market approval. The changes aim to reinforce necessary competencies as strategic priorities evolve, and to help accelerate the company's longstanding mission to significantly improve outcomes for patients.

Next financial press release: H1 results on September 4, 2019

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing and pioneering physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs.

Nanobiotix's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects, including the development and commercialization of Hensify. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix registered with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.19-018 on April 30, 2019 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country.

