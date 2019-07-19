Kaufman & Borad SA Kaufman & Borad SA: AMENDMENT OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM 19-Jul-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, July 19th, 2018 amendment OF the mandate for THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM Kaufman & Broad SA declared on October 10, 2018 to have signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel a share buyback mandate as it has been agreed by the General Shareholders Meeting. On July 16, 2019, Kaufman & Broad SA decided to extend the duration of the mandate up to October 31, 2019 for a total allocation of share buyback of EUR10,000,000. It is specified that the terms of this mandate are respecting the limits established during the General ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders meeting held on May 2, 2019 stating a description of the share buyback program. It is available here: www.kaufmanbroad.fr This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] · Next regular publication date: · September 30, 2019: Q3 2019 results (after market close) Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Media relations: Hopscotch Capital: Valérie Sicard 01 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. D.19-0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: AMENDMENT OF THE MANDATE FOR THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XQFQUTNBWF [3] 843523 19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=843523&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=58d927157c3d269cacfc11a89b912b20&application_id=843523&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8755a55cda02d484cef53b63b8402019&application_id=843523&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

July 19, 2019 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)