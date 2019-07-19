Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director / PDMR Dealing & Further re Subscription

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

19 July 2019

Director / PDMR Dealing & Further re Subscription

Director/PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 19 July 2019 that, on 19 July 2019 and 18 July 2019, Professor Richard Conroy, the Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 650,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 4.21 pence per Ordinary Share. Professor Conroy now holds 5,556,311 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 15.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

The Company confirms that in addition to the 5,556,311 Ordinary Shares held in his own name, Conroy PLC, a company in which Professor Conroy holds a controlling interest, holds a further 1,232,601 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 3.33% of the ordinary share capital of the Company. The combined holding of Professor Conroy and Conroy PLC is therefore 6,788,912 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 18.35% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

Further re Subscription

The Company confirms that further to its announcement of 15 July 2019 the Subscription Shares were this morning admitted to trading on AIM and completion of the Subscription has occurred.

As previously announced the Subscription Shares were subscribed for by a new investor, Martello Holdings Limited ("Martello"), at a price of 4 pence per Subscription Share. Following Admission Martello have an interest in 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares representing 6.8 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The Company can confirm that the ultimate beneficial holder of Martello is Thomas Anderson.

Defined terms used in this announcement in relation to the Subscription have the same meaning as set out in the announcement released by the Company on 15 July 2019.

