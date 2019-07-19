sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.07.2019

19.07.2019 | 19:10
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Director / PDMR Dealing & Further re Subscription

PR Newswire

London, July 19

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

19 July 2019

Director / PDMR Dealing & Further re Subscription

Director/PDMR Dealing

Karelian Diamonds (AIM:KDR) was informed on 19 July 2019 that, on 19 July 2019 and 18 July 2019, Professor Richard Conroy, the Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 650,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 4.21 pence per Ordinary Share. Professor Conroy now holds 5,556,311 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 15.02% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

The Company confirms that in addition to the 5,556,311 Ordinary Shares held in his own name, Conroy PLC, a company in which Professor Conroy holds a controlling interest, holds a further 1,232,601 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 3.33% of the ordinary share capital of the Company. The combined holding of Professor Conroy and Conroy PLC is therefore 6,788,912 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 18.35% of the ordinary share capital of the Company.

Further re Subscription

The Company confirms that further to its announcement of 15 July 2019 the Subscription Shares were this morning admitted to trading on AIM and completion of the Subscription has occurred.

As previously announced the Subscription Shares were subscribed for by a new investor, Martello Holdings Limited ("Martello"), at a price of 4 pence per Subscription Share. Following Admission Martello have an interest in 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares representing 6.8 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The Company can confirm that the ultimate beneficial holder of Martello is Thomas Anderson.

Defined terms used in this announcement in relation to the Subscription have the same meaning as set out in the announcement released by the Company on 15 July 2019.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameProfessor Richard Conroy
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKarelian Diamond Resources plc
b)LEI63540092EZYLYI8LGX48
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.00025

IE00BD09HK61
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4.10p
4.30p
4.25p
4.30p		250,000
100,000
150,000
150,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
650,000

4.21p
e)Date of the transaction18 July 2019 - 250,000 at 4.10p
19 July 2019 - remainder of trades detailed above
f)Place of the transactionAIM - London Stock Exchange

