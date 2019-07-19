MDR Pioneer eSentire Included in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services for Fourth Consecutive Year

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEATTLE, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2019 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services1.

According to Gartner, market demand for MDR services continues to climb and expects that "by 2024, 40% of midsize enterprises will use MDR as their only managed security service." This prediction of growth is underscored by the fact that "Gartner observed a 35% growth in inquiries on the topic over the last 12 months and estimates the market grew 15% year over year to approximately $500 million in 2018."

Kerry Bailey, CEO, eSentire said: "The growth of the MDR market is driven by the fact that traditional security solutions lack the visibility, intelligence, scale and speed to keep pace with the rapid rise of cloud, endpoints and edge computing in midsize enterprises. eSentire's full-stack MDR solution provides organizations with turnkey threat detection within seconds and patent-pending technology that provides a response within minutes, safeguarding businesses from known and unknown threats."

According to the Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, "Gartner estimates that there are now over 100 providers visible in this market claiming to offer MDR services." While the number of providers is increasing, Gartner states that "the MDR label is being co-opted by service providers that demonstrate few, if any, of the characteristics defining the MDR market and are more aligned to the MSS market" and that "response remains an essential capability and is increasingly a differentiator between many providers."

With the ability to detect threats in just seconds and an average response time of just 10 minutes, eSentire Managed Detection and Response is a full-stack MDR solution that keeps organizations safe from cyber attacks that traditional security technologies miss. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates and responds in real time to known and unknown threats before they become business-disrupting events. The company has a 97% customer retention rate, thanks to its ability to help companies absorb the complexity of cybersecurity so that they can operate with confidence in a highly distributed IT world that is driven by fast-paced digital business models.

