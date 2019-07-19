Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2019) - Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRCU) is pleased to announce the final transaction numbers for the completed 3a10 with Continuation Capital are as follows:

Total debt and payables retired $505,000.00

Total shares reserved for transaction 900,000,000

Total shares issued for transaction 437,680,543

Total Shares returned to treasury 462,319,457

On September 11, 2018, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. a Colorado corporation (the "Company"), entered into a Settlement Agreement and Stipulation (the "Settlement Agreement") with Continuation Capital, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("CCI"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the company agreed to issue shares of its common stock to CCI in exchange for the settlement of certain past due obligations and accounts payable of the Company (the "Subject Debts") in the aggregate amount of $505,000.00 ("the Settlement Amount"). Prior to its entering into the Settlement Agreement, CCI had purchased the Subject Debts from certain vendors of the Company, pursuant to separate claim purchase agreements between CCI and such vendors.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is a revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: http://www.grcustock.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov

