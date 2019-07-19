Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2019) - Pure Energy Minerals Limited (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company" or "Pure Energy") reports that it has received final TSX Venture Exchange approval to settle debts totalling $118,637.33 by the issuance of 912,595 common shares to two former officers, as previously announced. The shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period.

The Company also announces that Patrick Highsmith has resigned as a director due to pursue other business commitments. The Board wishes to thank Patrick for his technical leadership and service to the Company.

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy has consolidated a pre-eminent land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources, comprising 948 claims over 23,360 acres (9,450 hectares), representing the largest mineral land holdings in the valley. Pure Energy's Clayton Valley Project adjoins and surrounds on three sides the Silver Peak lithium brine mine operated by Albemarle Corporation. The Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Clayton Valley Project (news releases of June 26, 2017 and April 5, 2018). In May 2019, the Company announced the agreement with a strategic partner for the design and construction of a pilot plant for the testing of lithium brines at the Clayton Valley Project.

Quality Assurance

WalterWeinig, Professional Geologist and Qualified Person as designated by the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA registration #01529QP), is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Weinig is not independent of the Company, as he is a former officer.

