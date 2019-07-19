Hannover House, Inc.: New Trade Paperback Edition Pushes Author Vivian Schilling's "QUIETUS" to Over 100,000 Books Sold

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / "Quietus: a novel of suspense" by author Vivian Schilling has crossed into the bestsellers threshold with cumulative unit sales of more than 100,000 copies, reports publisher Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE). The thriller, originally published in a hardcover edition by Hannover House in January of 2002, has since gone onto five separate editions and eight printings, including a first trade paperback edition from Penguin-Putnam Publishers (2004), a mass market edition from Onyx Press (2006) and a new quality trade paperback edition from Hannover House (2018). "Quietus" was re-released by Hannover House in February, 2018 with placements into Barnes & Noble, Hudson Books and Books-A-Million. This new, quality trade paperback edition sells for $14.95 suggested retail and is available through a variety of retail and on-line sites including Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/Quietus-Vivian-Schilling/dp/1640080449/ref=olp product details? encoding=UTF8&me=

"We are thrilled to be representing 'Quietus" as publisher once again," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. "The ongoing success and demand for this title shows the value of quality fiction in today's marketplace. This is our second book release from Hannover House to exceed the threshold of 100,000 or more copies, and we extend a huge thanks and congratulations to Vivian Schilling," he concluded.

For more information on author Vivian Schilling, visit her website at: www.VivianSchilling.com, or follow her on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/VivianSchillingAuthor/?ref=br_rs

