Theramed Health Corporation Announces Completion of Plan of Arrangement for EGF Health Holdings Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2019 / Theramed Health Corporation (CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased announce to that the plan of arrangement as previously announced March 17, 2017 and July 12, 2019, of its wholly owned subsidiary "EGF HEALTH HOLDINGS CORP." ("EGF") as a spin out is set to be effective today. EGF Health Holdings Corp.'s new CUSIP is 268470101 and its ISIN is CA2684701014.

New CEO and Director for EGF Health Holdings Corp.:

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Yu-Kai Hung as CEO and director in conjunction with the resignation of Syd Au as CEO; subject to any and all regulatory and corporate approvals. Mr. Hung is a capital markets and corporate finance professional with more than two decades of investment banking experience. He has served as CFO of an investment bank and has extensive experience in handling a wide variety of international merger and acquisition transactions.

Plan of Arrangement Details:

The Company has set the effective date as Friday, July 19, 2019 (the "Effective Date") for its plan of arrangement dated February 6, 2017 (final court order March 16, 2017) with Theramed Health Corporation ("Theramed") for its subsidiary EGF Health Holdings Corp. The Effective Date may be set separately for each subsidiary pursuant to the Arrangement as previously announced on March 17, 2017. Upon completion of the Arrangement and spin out of EGF from Theramed, EGF will become a public reporting issuer in provinces of Alberta and B.C.

About THERAMED HEALTH

(CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF)

Theramed Health Corporation - is a technology company focused in the healthcare and life sciences sector to develop a personalized healthcare system. The company has recently been focused on utilizing CBD derived from Hemp as a core component. The company through its subsidiaries has assets and technologies involved in extracting and purifying CBD extracts, creating formulations through its key scientists, and with its medical device technology monitoring capabilities. Theramed's unique combination of technologies may allow it to be the first to be able to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated "CBD Health System" for monitoring, dosing, and recording the effects of CBD on your cardiovascular system.

