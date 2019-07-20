InterestSpring LLC: Realistic Ride on Car Toddlers will Love is Now Available on Amazon

The Kid-Sized Mercedes Benz AMG Features LED Lights, Built-In LCD Dashboard and Parental Remote

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2019 / A new ride on car for toddlers that looks like a mini version of a Mercedes Benz AMG is now available on Amazon.

To learn more about the kid's car and its many amazing features, please visit the Amazon website.

The timing for the launch of the new ride on car for kids is perfect; summer is here, and around the United States parents are looking for ways to get their children away from the television and out of the house having fun.

The new Mercedes Benz AMG comes with a number of unique features that help make it one of the most fun and safest kid cars to ride. The Mercedes, which features a flashy carbon yellow exterior, is designed for kids ages 2 to 5 and is as realistic looking as a real car.

Kids are able to drive the car, which features three speeds, from 2 to 5 miles per hour, and they can go forward or in reverse by pressing a pedal. In addition, the kid-sized Mercedes also includes a 12V high capacity battery that lasts for 2 hours.

The car also includes a touch screen LCD dashboard with a sound system that allows kids to enjoy their favorite cartoons, songs or audio books while they are behind the wheel. The Mercedes also features leather seats and doors that open and close.

As a bonus, the Mercedes Benz AMG includes some great safety options, including a parent remote that gives adults full control over the car. The ability to overpower and stop the car at all times will give peace of mind to parents and grandparents as they watch their little ones have a great time driving around in their own Mercedes Benz. The parent remote also allows adults to drive their young children until they learn how to do it on their own. The car also includes a seat belt to help keep little ones safe.

The Mercedes comes with floor mats that will help to keep the snazzy sports car clean, a soft and comfy leather seat, rubber tires for a smooth ride and windows that open and close.

About the Mercedes Benz AMG:

A new realistic ride on car for kids is now available on Amazon. The toddler car includes a touch screen LCD dashboard, parental remote control, leather seat, LCD touch screen and a number of other fun and state of the art features. For more information, check out the listing on Amazon.

