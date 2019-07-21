Julphar Bolsters Management Team With New Senior Appointments

- 'A key part of our strategy is ensuring we have the very best people in place,' says CEO

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Julphar, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the appointment of new executive employees to help guide the company towards profitability and long-term success.

Jerome Carle, Chief Executive Officer at Julphar said: "We have set forward a new broad reaching strategy that will make us stronger as an organization and help us remain competitive and innovative. A key part of our strategy is ensuring we have the very best people in place.

"We are thrilled to welcome such strong additions to our Management Team. Each new appointment brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will complement our existing talents extremely well. Their innovative thinking and fresh perspectives will be invaluable as we build momentum towards a revitalized and stronger Julphar."

Manoj Pananchukunnath has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer. He will oversee the scientific functions of the company and will be tasked with improving efficiency across R&D, Medical Affairs and Regulatory Affairs as well as developing and implementing strategic change. He joins Julphar from Mylan where he was the Head of Global Injectable Scientific Affairs.

Georges Ibrahim is the new Chief Quality Officer. He will oversee the quality functions of the company and will be tasked with improving efficiency across Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Technical Compliance. Ibrahim brings 15 years of industry experience, most recently from Novartis Germany where he was site Production Head.

Omair Ahmed assumes the role of Interim Chief Finance Officer having previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Julphar Saudi Arabia. He joined Julphar from Al Borg Diagnostics where he was the Chief Financial Officer. Ahmed has more than 20 years' experience in Finance and Auditing and began his career at KPMG and PwC.

Jacques Safarian has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer in charge of Sales, Global Marketing, Business Support and MEBO Marketing, having previously held the position of Africa Region Director. He brings a wealth of experience of international markets and broad knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and has worked with leading companies including Grimberg, Bioderma and Aventis Pasteur.

Samir Mardini has been appointed as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Julphar. He started his career with PwC, before first joining IBM and then Baker Hughes. He has also held positions as Head of Talent Practice MENA at Aon Hewitt, Associate Director at Korn Ferry and CHRO at Investment and Development Office, Government of Ras Al Khaimah.

Rita Karam is Julphar's new Head of Legal Affairs. She has more than 15 years' experience in corporate law, negotiations, compliance, litigation, arbitration and legal restructuring gained in the region with international organizations including PepsiCo, Unilever and most recently, AbbVie.

