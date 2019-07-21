OMV: OMV, the international, integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Vienna, has made the decision to invest Euro 64 mn in the construction of an ISO C4 plant - the building phase is now imminent: construction of the new plant will begin in summer 2019 at the Burghausen Refinery, with operations planned to start in September 2020. From this point onwards, high-purity isobutene will be produced in Burghausen using a brand new technology. The idea behind the innovative method for heat integration came about through a collaboration by OMV and BASF and was jointly filed for a global patent by both companies. "The new ISO C4 unit is a further element that highlights OMV's talent for innovation. This exceptionally efficient and innovative technology has allowed us to raise the ...

