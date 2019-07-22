DMW is a leading solution provider of health & safety services including asbestos surveys, monitoring and analysis, building compliance services, water hygiene services (legionella risk assessment), fire safety audits and occupational hygiene. With numerous accreditations including UKAS 17020 and 17025, the company serves a variety of public and private sector clients, including retail, industrial, real estate, housing and education.

Established in 1998 and privately owned, the company employs approximately 117 skilled people, and is expected to have generated revenues of around GBP 6.6 million (CHF 8.1 million) for the year ending June 2019.

"This acquisition will support the growth strategy of our Environment, Health & Safety services, and will strengthen our existing network in the central and southern parts of the United Kingdom," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks

Investor Relations

t: +41 79 641 83 02



Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Corporate Communications and Sustainability

t: +41 78 656 94 59



www.sgs.com (https://www.sgs.com/en)

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.