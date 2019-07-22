Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory Notification of Trade

Stiftelsen Tinius, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 19 July 2019 acquired 80,458 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at a price of NOK 219.5039 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 29,734,382 B-shares in the Company.

Stiftelsen Tinius and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.

Oslo, 19 July 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act