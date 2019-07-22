Clariant AG: Clariant signs an agreement regarding the sale of its Healthcare Packaging Business

Muttenz, July 22, 2019 - Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, has signed an agreement with respect to the sale of its Healthcare Packaging business to a newly-formed affiliate of Arsenal Capital Partners. The total consideration of the sale amounts to approximately CHF 308 million payable at closing, which is expected in Q4 2019. The total consideration is equivalent to 13.2 times adjusted FY2018 EBITDA. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals.
Clariant's Healthcare Packaging business offers products used to protect pharmaceutical products from moisture and oxygen. This includes customizable, high-quality drop-in products (canisters and packets), Integrated Desiccant Systems and specially designed plastic bottles containing oxygen barrier materials. In 2018, the Healthcare Packaging business generated sales of around CHF 135 million. The business has manufacturing facilities in the USA, France, China and India and employs around 600 employees.
|
Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 6.623 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.
