Montag, 22.07.2019

WKN: A0LCQJ ISIN: NL0000335578 
22.07.2019 | 07:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank publishes its half year report 2019

Highlights of the first half year 2019

  • Saxo Bank has extended the initial offer period during which shareholders can submit their shares under the Offer to 31 July 2019.
  • The process for obtaining regulatory approvals is on schedule.
  • As mentioned before, the expectation remains that the transaction with Saxo Bank will be completed during the first half of Q3 2019.
  • Net result 19H1 € 6.6 million (18H1: € 22.2 million).
  • Net earnings per share 19H1 € 0.10 (18H1: € 0.33). The result for 18H1 included the profit on the sale of Think ETF Asset Management B.V. (€ 8.1 million, € 0.12 per share).
  • No interim dividend will be paid for the first half of 2019.
  • Number of transactions 19H1 in line with 18H1 at 5.0 million transactions (+1%).
  • Assets under management at the end of 19H1 amounted to € 1.0 billion (18H1: € 1.0 billion). Assets under management of the new propositions rose to € 239 million (18H1: € 142 million). Turning point to net inflow almost reached.

Attachment

  • 2019-Q2 half year report ENG final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce79a00d-2787-4f28-ad74-1268e44ad75e)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

