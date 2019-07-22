BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank publishes its half year report 2019

Highlights of the first half year 2019

Saxo Bank has extended the initial offer period during which shareholders can submit their shares under the Offer to 31 July 2019.

The process for obtaining regulatory approvals is on schedule.

As mentioned before, the expectation remains that the transaction with Saxo Bank will be completed during the first half of Q3 2019.

Net result 19H1 € 6.6 million (18H1: € 22.2 million).

Net earnings per share 19H1 € 0.10 (18H1: € 0.33). The result for 18H1 included the profit on the sale of Think ETF Asset Management B.V. (€ 8.1 million, € 0.12 per share).

No interim dividend will be paid for the first half of 2019.

Number of transactions 19H1 in line with 18H1 at 5.0 million transactions (+1%).

Assets under management at the end of 19H1 amounted to € 1.0 billion (18H1: € 1.0 billion). Assets under management of the new propositions rose to € 239 million (18H1: € 142 million). Turning point to net inflow almost reached.

