Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 19 July 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 100,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 588.7944p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 1,942,261 ordinary shares held in treasury and 193,724,473 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

19 July 2019