Intertrust Group: Intertrust appoints Lee Godfrey as Managing Director Western Europe and Douwe Terpstra as Managing Director Luxembourg

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 22 July 2019 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust"), a leading global provider of expert administrative services to corporate, fund, capital markets and private wealth clients, today announces two senior appointments in its Western Europe segment. Lee Godfrey, former CEO of Kneip, has been appointed as Managing Director Western Europe and member of the Executive Committee, starting 1 October 2019. Douwe Terpstra, currently Intertrust Luxembourg COO and member of the Management Team, has been appointed as Managing Director Luxembourg, effective immediately.



Lee joins Intertrust from Kneip, a Luxembourg based leader in data management and reporting solutions for the investment management and financial industry. Over the last 11 years, Lee held several strategic positions including CEO. Prior to that, Lee was at PrecisionIR Group, an online investor relations services provider, where he was Group COO and Member of the Board of the publicly listed company.

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust: "I am delighted to announce these two appointments and welcome Lee to our team. Lee's "client first" outlook combined with his experience with planning and executing strategic growth initiatives in new geographies and industries, his background in transforming businesses to become digital, and his focus on driving operational excellence and service quality, will be of benefit to our Western Europe region.

"Douwe has been instrumental in growing the Luxembourg office over the past years. He is an excellent leader and highly appreciated by clients. I am confident that our team will excel under his leadership.

"These appointments follow Frank Welman's decision to pursue a new opportunity outside of Intertrust. I would like to thank Frank for his contribution to the company and wish him all the best for the future".

Lee Godfrey: "Intertrust's view on digitizing the industry and its clear strategy to further improve client service through technology are truly unique. I strongly believe that these elements are key differentiators for success. I am very excited to join Intertrust and look forward to working with the team to transform the way we serve clients".

Douwe Terpstra: "Having been part of the Luxembourg management team for the past 7 years, I can only say that we have a great team in place, an excellent client base and a broad range of services to provide. I am looking forward to working with Lee to drive the business forward".

