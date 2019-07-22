The Automation Experts Prepare for Digital Future with SDL Tridion Sites, a Leading Content Management Platform

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, today announces that Omron Automation Americas has launched a new website across four markets and languages to support its digital growth strategy. Designed, built and launched by SDL's partner Dept and based on SDL Tridion Sites 9.0 the relaunched website offers customers across US, Canada Brazil, and Mexico a highly personalized experience in their own language, alongside self-service functionality and media-led experiences.

Omron Automation Americas part of Omron Corporation is a recognized global leader in advanced industrial automation services that solves complex automation problems for customers across the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, packaging and life sciences industries. Given the range of solutions and markets, Omron wanted to make it quick and easy for anyone to find products and information on its website, open and directly manage their account, or liaise with its global network of partners and distributors.

"We are excited to launch our new company website to our customers, investors, partners, media and visitors who are seeking to learn more about Omron's products and services," says Robb Black, President and CEO of Omron Automation Americas. "We believe this new site will provide a more worthwhile experience for our visitors as we placed significant emphasis on personalization and self-service."

Within the first two months since launching, Omron Automotive Americas has already increased online traffic, customer registrations, and its ranking across major search engines. More specifically:

Over 800 leads received, and 600 new account registrations.

Avg. number of page views has almost doubled, bounce rate has improved over 20%.

Organic Search traffic to new site up over 15%, almost 20% increase in traffic from Google (Average position in search is over 10 positions higher).

"The brand was already strong, so there was no need to reinvent it, but we identified the need to increase brand recognition," said Harvey Turner, Managing Director Design Technology US, Dept. "Our aim was to make the brand more visible online and easier for customers to use, while also introducing new personalized services. SDL Tridion Sites' robust technical architecture, combined with the design and UX improvements, will transform Omron's ability to engage with customers in their own language and on their preferred device."

Designed by Dept, a partner of SDL since 2007, the self-service portal is a key section of the new Omron site. The portal's structure is personalized, and the sign-up process and collected data enables users to be segmented. Once a user has been verified, the portal can be changed to provide a more personalized experience. Visitors can self-identify as a distributor, system integrator, employee, end user or a member of the press, with relevant content served to them based on their type.

"Preparing for a digital future across multiple countries and languages is a challenge facing any globally ambitious brand," explains Adolfo Hernandez, CEO of SDL. "We're excited to be part of Omron's digital transformation, and we look forward to helping them foster even deeper relationships with customers across the Americas and beyond."

SDL Tridion Sites is a powerful web content management solution that enables companies to effectively create and manage the integration of marketing, commerce and product-led content across global web, digital and mobile properties to deliver continuous digital experiences. It scales to any number of sites, channels, languages and brands and is highly interoperable, protecting existing technology investments. By combining SDL Tridion Sites with SDL Tridion Docs, companies can support the entire customer journey from presale, through sale, to post sale.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Dept

Dept is an international digital agency of over 1300 experienced thinkers and makers. One agency uniting creativity, technology and data. Helping reinvent and accelerate your digital reality by creating experiences that people want and businesses need.

deptagency.com

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 36,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005037/en/

Contacts:

Media:



SDL

Maria Hudson Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

mhudson@sdl.com ddavies@sdl.com

+44 1628 410105



Dept

Mellissa Flowerdew-Clarke

Marketing Director

Mellissa.flowerdew-clarke@deptagency.com

+44 7585 115573