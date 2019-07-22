Paysafe Holdings UK Ltd: Paysafe announces YouTube partnership

YouTube Premium customers can now pay with paysafecard, enabling millions of additional consumers to sign up to the enhanced content service

VIENNA, Austria, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paysafe Group (Paysafe), a leading global payments provider, has collaborated with the world's biggest video streaming platform YouTube. The partnership will see YouTube add the popular online prepaid solution, paysafecard, as an alternative payment method for YouTube Premium in France, Germany, Spain and the UK. With the addition of paysafecard as an easy and safe online cash payment option, millions of additional consumers are now able to sign up to YouTube's premium content service.



YouTube Premium is a paid membership that provides an enhanced, uninterrupted experience across YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Gaming. YouTube Premium benefits include ad-free videos, access to YouTube original content and the ability to save videos and songs onto a mobile device to watch offline.

More than 130 million Europeans currently lack sufficient access to financial services to be able to participate in the digital marketplace.1 From now on, customers without a credit card or digital banking services, or those who simply don't want to enter their financial data online for security reasons, can pay for their YouTube Premium service using paysafecard.

paysafecard can be purchased via a network of over 650,000 sales outlets around the world which spans across the countries where paysafecard is now available as a payment method for YouTube Premium. Outlets include leading petrol station chains, supermarkets, lottery retailers and kiosks.

The collaboration between Paysafe and YouTube Premium is the latest development in the partnership between Paysafe and Google. It follows the successful roll-out of paysafecard as a payment method across the Google Play store, first announced in June 2018.

Commenting on the expansion of the partnership, Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, said: "paysafecard provides an easy and secure way for consumers to pay for goods and services online by removing the need to share financial data. We're delighted to be extending our relationship with Google to support additional services in its portfolio. By giving customers the option to pay for its service using cash online, YouTube Premium is opening up its membership to millions of additional customers."

