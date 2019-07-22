At the request of Oncology Venture A/S, equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 24, 2019. Security name: Oncology Venture TO 1 ------------------------------------- Short name: OV TO 1 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061139581 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 176918 ------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 7,50 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Oncology Venture A/S ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: June 1, 2019 - June 7, 2019 September 1, 2019 - September 6, 2019 December 1, 2019 - December 6, 2019 April 1, 2020 - April 10, 2020 May 1, 2020 - May 31, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 22, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.