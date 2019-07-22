A $38 million loan will be provided by Proparco, the International Finance Corporation and the European Investment Bank. A PV plant in Tauba will sell power for €0.0380/kWh and a second facility in Kahone which will sell electricity for €0.0398.A trio of international development lenders will provide €38 million in loans to fund two 30 MW solar power plants in Senegal. The Proparco unit of the French Development Agency, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have made the funds available to project development partners French power company Engie and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...