Preato Capital AB - Public tender offer Preato Capital AB commences a mandatory public tender offer for the shares in Yleiselektroniikka on 24 July 2019 Preato Capital AB Stock Exchange Release 22 July 2019 at 12:00 noon NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. Preato Capital AB ("Preato Capital" or the "Offeror") announced on 12 July 2019 a mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Yleiselektroniikka Oyj ("Yleiselektroniikka or the "Company") (the "Takeover Bid"). As at the date of this stock exchange release, Preato Capital holds a total of 1,567,224 shares in Yleiselektroniikka corresponding to 61.16 per cent of all the shares and votes attached to the shares in the Company. As at the date of this stock exchange release, the Company holds 9,289 treasury shares representing approximately 0.36 per cent of all the shares and votes in the Company. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the Finnish language offer document relating to the Takeover Bid (the "Offer Document"). The Offer Document will be available in Finnish from approximately 22 July 2019 onwards online at https://www.taalerikapitaali.com/yleiselektroniikka-oyj-ostotarjous and from approximately 23 July 2019 onwards at the premises of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (the "Helsinki Stock Exchange") at Fabianinkatu 14, 00130 Helsinki. The cash consideration to be offered in the Takeover Bid is 8.70 euros for each share for which the Tender Offer has been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer (the "Bid Consideration"). The Bid Consideration corresponds to the highest price paid by the Offeror for a share in Yleiselektroniikka within the six months before the arising of the obligation to launch a bid. In the event that the Company decides to distribute dividends or other distributable assets pursuant to Chapter 13, section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) before the date of completion of the Takeover Bid, and a shareholder who has accepted the Takeover Bid is entitled to these dividends or other distributable assets, the amount of dividends or other distributable assets will be deducted from the Bid Consideration per share if the Offeror has not given its consent to the distribution of dividend or other assets and provided that the transaction relating to the completion of the Takeover Bid has not been settled before the record date of said distribution of dividends or other assets. The Bid Consideration for each share in Yleiselektroniikka is approximately 14.47 per cent higher than the closing price of 7.60 euros of the shares in the Company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on 13 June 2019, i.e. on the last trading day before the arising of the obligation to launch a bid. The Bid Consideration represents the volume-weighted average trading price of the shares in Yleiselektroniikka on the Helsinki Stock Exchange during the three-month period preceding the date on which the obligation to launch a bid arised, increased by a premium of approximately 11.60 per cent, as well as the volume-weighted average trading price of the shares on the Helsinki Stock Exchange during the twelve-month period preceding the date on which the obligation to launch a bid arised, increased by a premium of approximately 9.70 per cent. The Bid Consideration has been determined based on 2,553,211 shares issued and outstanding as at the date of the Offer Document. In the event that the number of shares increases or the Company issues special rights entitling to shares in accordance with Chapter 10 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act prior to the completion of the Tender Offer, the Offeror will have the right to adjust the Bid Consideration accordingly. The acceptance period for the Takeover Bid (the "Offer Period") will commence on 24 July 2019 at 9:30 (Finnish time) and expire on 15 August 2019 at 16:00 (Finnish time), unless the Offer Period is extended or discontinued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Takeover Bid. However, the Offer Period is at least three (3) weeks. The Offeror reserves the right to acquire shares in the Company in public trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange or otherwise during the Offer Period and/or after the Offer Period. A statement of the board of directors of Yleiselektroniikka on the Takeover Bid will be published during the Offer Period on or about 6 August 2019, and the Offer Document will be supplemented without delay after the publication of the statement. Furthermore, the Company will publish its half-year report for the period 1 January 2019 - 30 June 2019 during the Offer Period on 6 August 2019, and the Offer Document will be supplemented with the half-year report without delay after its publication. Most of the Finnish book-entry account operators will send a notification of the Takeover Bid, including instructions and the relevant acceptance form, to their customers who are registered as shareholders in the shareholders' register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. Shareholders who do not receive such notification from their account operator or asset manager can contact OP Corporate Bank plc or any branch of the OP Financial Group, where such shareholders shall receive necessary information and can give their acceptance. A shareholder in the Company whose shareholdings are registered in the name of a nominee and who wishes to accept the Takeover Bid shall effect such acceptance in accordance with the nominee's instructions. The terms and conditions of the Takeover Bid are enclosed in their entirety to this stock exchange release (Appendix 1). In Helsinki, 22 July 2019 Preato Capital AB Additional information: Simon Hallqvist, Chairman of the Board, Preato Capital AB Tel. +358 40 510 2760 Preato Capital in brief Preato Capital is a privately owned investment company that commenced its operations in 2004. Preato Capital invests in majorities in established and profitable small and medium-sized companies in the Nordic region with a proven business model and good cash flow. Preato Capital does not have a pre-determined holding period for its investments and it does not actively seek exits but develops the target companies actively in the long-term in close cooperation with their management. Preato Capital has offices in both Helsinki and Stockholm. Yleiselektroniikka in brief Yleiselektroniikka is a Finnish electronics company established in 1969. The Company is one of Finland's most significant component and production equipment suppliers for demanding electronics and communications applications. Yleiselektroniikka employs over 200 people, of whom approximately 50 in Finland. In addition to Finland, the Company has operations in the Baltic countries and Russia. In 2018, the Company generated a turnover of 57.2 million euros. 