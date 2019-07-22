US$37.4bn AUM Pzena Expands Relationship with Northern Trust

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announces it has been selected by investment manager Pzena Investment Management (Pzena)as fund administrator and global asset servicing provider for its Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) funds.

The appointment extends Northern Trust's long-standing relationship with Pzena's US$37.4 billion assets under management (as of 30 June 2019) now servicing its funds domiciled in the US, Ireland and Australia as well as supporting its worldwide investors, fund distribution strategies and strategic plans for future expansion.

Evan Fire, Principal, Chief Information and Operations Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, Pzena Investment Management, comments: "As Pzena further extends its product range and distributes funds into new markets, the business continues to grow in size and complexity. In Northern Trust, we have a global strategic asset servicing partner in place with the expertise, technology and scale to support our plans as we expand. This relationship also helps us focus more closely on our specialism of long-term value investing and on exceeding our investors' client service requirements."

Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Northern Trust, adds: "As Pzena has evolved into a global investment house over the past decade, our teams have supported their thoughtful approach to equity investing, fund distribution and investor servicing. We are delighted to extend our relationship working in partnership with Pzena to support it in executing its strategic plans."

With offices in New York, London and Melbourne, Pzena employs an equity value-investment approach across fund products including Australian trusts, US mutual funds, Collective Investment Trusts and UCITS funds.

Northern Trust's Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and revenue enhancement solutions to global investment managers supporting an extensive range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

