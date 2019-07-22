Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, and its Founder Andy Khawaja were recently featured by Insights Success in an article titled, "Dr. Andy Khawaja: A Pioneer in the Digital Payments Sector

The article on Insight Success' website offers a brief look at Dr. Khawaja's background as a CEO and why he believes his company, Allied Wallet, has become such a success.

The company is world-renowned for its digital payment capabilities, offering processing in more currencies and supporting more payment options globally than any comparable companies.

"We make it simple to make money in an industry that can be very complicated and confusing. That's the beauty in Allied Wallet," said Founder Andy Khawaja.

Based on the interview, Dr. Andy Khawaja is no stranger to challenges or roadblocks, but has always found a way to rise to the occasion and reach success. He is proud to be a leader in his industry and is looking forward towards the future.

When asked how it felt to be named a "pioneer in the industry" Andy Khawaja said, "I take pride in this. It's always been my goal to provide more for people to give them more means for success and achievement."

He added, "We want to protect business owners and consumers. We also want to help businesses grow. As we continue to advance and innovate, we will create even better, state-of-the-art, secure technology. The future is bright."

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/

