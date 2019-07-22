sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,049 Euro		-0,006
-0,15 %
WKN: A0LEEL ISIN: SE0001857533 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RADISSON HOSPITALITY AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.07.2019 | 12:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Radisson Hospitality AB's Q2 Financial Report & Webcast on 26 July 2019

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q2-2019 on Friday 26 July 2019 at 7:30am CEST. Federico J. González-Tejera, President & CEO, and Sergio Amodeo, CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00am CEST.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

LOCATIONPHONE NUMBER
Belgium National free phone0800 48740
Belgium +32 (0)2 400 9874
France National free phone0805 103 028
France +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94
Norway National free phone800 51874
Norway+47 2396 0264
Sweden National free phone0200 125 581
Sweden+46 (0)8 5069 2180
Spain National free phone800 098826
Spain+34 914 146 280
United Kingdom National free phone0800 376 7922
United Kingdom+44 (0)844 571 8892
USA National free phone1 866 966 1396
USA+1 631 510 7495
Standard international dial-in+44 (0)207 192 8000

Confirmation Code: 4689049

To follow the webcast, please visit: https://www.radissonhospitalityab.com/investors/financial-information

For further information, contact:
Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta