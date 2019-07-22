SOLminer.io and the SOLminer Cube Will Be Featured at the Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami on July 24, 2019

The CEO and CTO of SOLminer.io Will Speak at the Upcoming Conference

OLDSMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Jeremy Segal, CEO of SOLminer.io, is pleased to announce that representatives from the company will attend the upcoming Mining Disrupt conference, which will be held in Miami, Florida on July 24, 2019.

To learn more about the SOLminer cube and how it offers an innovative modular cryptocurrency mining solution, please visit https://solminer.io/mobile-mining-system/.

As Segal noted, the Mining Disrupt conference and expo is an annual event that features many of the industry participants ranging from "Wall Street wolfs" and miners to hosters, coin developers and crypto professionals. More than 1,000 top experts, influencers and strategists are expected to attend the conference.

During the conference, Segal will speak about the pros and cons of GPU mining. Also, Sam Risberg, the CTO of SOLminer, will be on a panel answering questions at the event.

As event organizers noted, the upcoming Mining Disrupt conference is "shining a light on the global developments of this new asset class, while taking a unique and widening perspective on the mining and token industry and its opportunities."

The fact that SOLminer will be part of such a key conference will not surprise the many people who have used the SOLminer Cube. SOLminer.io is well-known in the industry for building modular cryptocurrency mining solutions.

"The SOLminer Cube is a 10-foot shipping container with approximately 10,000 mH/s of mining power," Segal noted, adding that it is the ideal solution for building scalable and easily relocatable mining farms.

The SOLminer Cube also features 40 streamlined mining rigs; each rig has 8 high end graphics cards, which create a combined total of 320 GPUs per cube. The 320 GPUs provide large work amounts on the Blockchain; this work is measured by a term called "hashing power."

In general, Segal noted, the more hashing power a cryptocurrency mining rig has, the more income will be produced. The system from SOLminer has the hashing power needed to mine Ethereum in an effective way, along with other cryptocurrencies.

About SOLminer:

SOLminer is a blockchain company that specializes in manufacturing large scale modular cryptocurrency mining rigs; these rigs are known as SOLminer Cubes. For more information, please visit https://solminer.io/.

