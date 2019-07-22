The IPP released its latest financial figures and leadership says that with growth across all business units, Q2 2019 is its best quarter ever.Norwegian-based independent power producer (IPP) Scatec Solar ASA has posted strong numbers with its second quarter 2019 results. The PV company's operating profits (EBIT) reached NOK 298 million, up more than 31% year over year. The company claims this is its best quarter ever, and that says power production has nearly tripled from the same time last year. Scatec Solar's quarterly proportionate financial figures are strong, with NOK 142 million in profit, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...