The volume of Tumor Treating Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for Novocure at this conference

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced 10 oral presentations and a special session on Tumor Treating Fields at the 41st International Engineering in Medicine and Biology (EMB) Conference, July 23 through July 27, in Berlin. The volume of Tumor Treating Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for Novocure at this conference.

The conference, hosted by the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) will focus on the theme, "Biomedical engineering ranging from wellness to intensive care." During an innovative and interactive special session on Tumor Treating Fields, a neurosurgeon, a radiologist, two biomedical engineers who have worked on novel solutions to treat brain cancer, and a glioblastoma patient will discuss the treatment process, evaluating candidate therapeutic technologies. The oral presentations will describe studies utilizing numerical simulations to better understand Tumor Treating Fields distribution within the body and how Tumor Treating Fields interact with cells. These studies are setting the foundation for optimizing Tumor Treating Fields dosimetry in treatment planning.

"The EMB Conference showcases the latest technologies, innovations and applications to human health and well-being and provides a roadmap for the future," said Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocure's Vice President of Clinical Development. "We are pleased that the focus on Tumor Treating Fields continues to expand at this conference. We look forward to participating in this important scientific exchange and exposing the biomedical engineering community to the science of Tumor Treating Fields therapy."

Oral Presentations

(SaA10.1) Advanced Imaging for monitoring response to TTFields in Glioblastoma patients. S. Mohan. 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(SaA10.2) The Dielectric Properties of Brain Tumor Tissue. M. Proescholdt. 8:45 to 9 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(SaA10.6) A computational study of Joule heating during TTFields therapy. P. Cavaleiro. 9:45 to 10 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(SaA10.3) Determination of parameter values for conductivity, capacitance and inductance of microtubules and a refined model of their bioelectric circuitry elucidate the mode of action of TTFields. J. Tuszynsk. 9 to 9:15 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(SaA10.5) A Theory Connecting Mechanisms Underlying 200 kHz AC Electric Fields Effects on Tumor Cell Structures. K. Carlson. 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. CEST on Saturday, July 27.

(FrA09.1) Skull-Remodeling with Tumor Treating Fields. The Role of Finite Element Methods in Surgery Planning and Treatment Evaluation. A. Korshoej. 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. on Friday, July 26.

(WeC10.3) Adapting water-content based electrical properties tomography for the creation of computational head models of brain tumor patients. C. Wenger. 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

(FrA09.3) Development of a Framework for Tumor Treating Fields Dosimetry and Treatment Planning using Computational Phantoms. Z. Bomzon. 9 to 9:15 a.m. on Friday, July 26.

(WeC10.4) A Method for High-Throughput Creation of Patient Specific Head Models. Z. Bomzon. 2:45 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

Special Session

A physician, an engineer and a patient walk into a room: A team-based approach to developing brain cancer treatments

Details: 2 to 3:30 p.m. CEST on Thursday, July 25

Organizers: Punit Prakash, Govindarajan Srimathveeravalli, Ze'ev Bomzon

About IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) is the world's largest international society of biomedical engineers. The organization's 11,000 members reside in some 97 countries around the world. EMBS provides its members with access to the people, practices, information, ideas and opinions that are shaping one of the fastest growing fields in science.

