EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Statement/AGM/EGM PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors 2019-07-22 / 14:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors* *Moscow, Russian Federation (22 July 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that MegaFon's Board of Directors at a meeting held by absentee voting held on 19 July 2019, took the following actions:* 1. To convene the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ("EGM") of MegaFon in the form of absentee voting to be held on 26 August 2019, and to add the following items into the agenda of EGM of the Company: - Approval of the Company's Charter in the new version (Version No.5). 1 August 2019 was approved as the record date for the purpose of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the EGM on the basis of information from the Company's register. 2. To convene the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting in the form of a face-to-face meeting to be held at the Company's main office at 41 Oruzheyniy lane, Moscow, 127006, Russian Federation on 23 September 2019 at 12.00 (Moscow time), and to add the following items into the agenda of EGM: - Early termination of powers of the Company's Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 28 June 2019; - Election of the Board of Directors of the Company. 1 August 2019 was approved as the record date for the purpose of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the EGM on the basis of information from the Company's register. 3. To approve the new versions of the Company's internal documents: - Regulations on the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors; - Regulations on the Remuneration and Nominations Committee of the Company's Board of Directors; - Regulations on the Finance and Strategy Committee of the Company's Board of Directors. *For more information:* PJSC MegaFon Media: Artem Lebedev Tel: + 7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru Investors: Tel: +7 495 926 2012 ir@megafon.ru *Notes to Editors* *MegaFon PJSC* is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru [1]_._ *Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements* Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations. 2019-07-22 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 844559 2019-07-22 MSK 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ef92790d0a6b4db8448eeb56ca25d5c2&application_id=844559&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

July 22, 2019 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)