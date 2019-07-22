Ramping Devices with Leading European Base Station Manufacturers

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today launched a broad range of advanced, proprietary solutions optimized for next generation 5G wireless infrastructure applications. Skyworks' growing portfolio includes a family of market-leading high efficiency amplifiers, switch LNAs, compact circulators and isolators, as well as more fully integrated solutions for sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave frequencies all designed to meet the high performance requirements of 5G base stations.

Specifically, Skyworks' suite of miniature circulators provides significant size advantages and leverages proprietary internal ferrite core procedures for improved isolation and reduced insertion loss. The company's innovative high power switches incorporate proven, world-class technology and patented design techniques to deliver products with fast switching speeds, increased power handling capabilities at extreme operating temperatures and low insertion loss. Given Skyworks' vertically integrated supply chain including diverse processes such as silicon, gallium arsenide and ceramics, and high volume manufacturing and test facilities customers are further benefiting from highly integrated, customized architectures. As a result, Skyworks is uniquely delivering a compelling breadth of infrastructure devices that are powering 4G LTE and emerging 5G NR networks for leading European equipment manufacturers.

"Skyworks has strategically aligned our product development roadmap with 5G platforms," said David Stasey, vice president and general manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. "We are well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and are leading the way in semiconductor integration as carriers upgrade their wireless networks."

About Skyworks' 5G Infrastructure Solutions

Skyworks' portfolio consists of multiple next generation devices for macro base stations and other applications. Select products include:

SKYFR-001760 2496 To 2690 MHz single-junction robust lead circulator with operating range of -40° to +105°C

SKYFR-001803 2496 to 2690 MHz single-junction robust lead circulator with operating range of -40° to +110°C

SKY12245-492LF 0.3 to 3.8 GHz, 100 W compact high-power SPDT switch with integrated driver for TDD, 4G LTE and 5G NR

SKY12247-492LF 3.4 to 3.8 GHz, 100 W compact high power SPDT switch with integrated driver for TDD, 4G LTE and 5G NR

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

