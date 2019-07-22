GRWG Stock Has Transformational YearUp 88% year-to-date, GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) is in the midst of a transformational year-one that could see its share price more than double in the back half of 2019. The company reported record results for the third quarter of last year and record full-year results. That momentum carried into 2019, with record first quarter results with improved financial performances across the board, including profitability.GrowGeneration Corp, which will be announcing its second quarter results in early August, expects those record winning ways to continue. The second quarter is traditionally its strongest quarter.Those.

