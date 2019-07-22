Stock Day Media: CanaQuest Medical Corp Joins the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Rapid Growth Plan

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CanaQuest Medical Corp (OTC PINK: CANQF) ("the Company"), a company engaged in the development of unique health products and nutraceuticals that utilize hemp, cannabis and algae oils. President and Co-Founder, Paul Ramsay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Ramsay to provide some background information about the Company and their projects. Ramsay explained that the Company is focused on the development of proprietary research and products using cannabis and algae oils. "We've had really great results and it has put us in a position to bring out our first CBD and THC based product," stated Ramsay.

"We're focused on treating anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia, and post-traumatic stress disorder," Ramsay shared. He also explained that the Company's products will also be effective in treating pain management, which makes them a suitable alternative to opioids.

Jolly then asked about the Company's competitive edge given the growing cannabis industry. Ramsay shared that the Company will only release products that are backed by scientific research and proven results.

Jolly followed by asking about the Company's plan for raising funds. Ramsay explained that the Company's business plan is always evolving, and they are currently looking to raise $3 million, which will allow them to begin generating revenue.

Ramsay also shared that the Company has a strong focus on the nutraceutical space and expects to bring these types of products to market within a few months.

To close the interview, Ramsay shared that the Company is continuing to build their brand and is proud to be on the verge of releasing products that are backed by thorough scientific research. He also explained that he expects the Company to grow quickly, making it a great investment for interested shareholders. "We're ready to start making money," closed Ramsay.

About CanaQuest Medical Corp

CanaQuest Medical Corp is engaged in the development of unique health products and nutraceuticals that utilize hemp, cannabis and algae oils. The Company has engaged two Canadian universities to provide research into the use of botanical extracts and cannabis formulations, which the company plans to use to develop products that combine the significant health benefits of Omega 3s, derived from algae oil, other botanical extracts and extracts from cannabis oil. Our research is focused on the use of cannabis in the context of cancer and the use of cannabis derivatives for the development of our novel pharmacotherapies for mental health, such as anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder "PTSD". CanaQuest is also in the process of obtaining a purchase/sale, import/export license for cannabis and cannabis products (non-possession) as permitted under the Health Canada Cannabis Act.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.canaquest.com

