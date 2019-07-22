Clear Leisure Plc - Result of AGM

22 July 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

