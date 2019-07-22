sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Clear Leisure Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 22

22 July 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of the management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk


