Ideal Computer Systems Appoints Muthu Kannan as Its Product Delivery Leader

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Ideal Computer Systems, a leading industry-specific dealership software vendor in North America, is pleased to announce that Muthu Kannan has recently joined the company as its Product Delivery Leader.

His mission is to grow and maintain the existing product portfolios of Ideal and its sister company, c-Systems Software, Inc. so that both companies continue to be market leaders in their respective industries.

Kannan has over 20 years of experience in ERP software development in the financial and compliance domain, having worked for companies like Innoventes Technologies, Ryan and The Minacs Group. He has a proven track record of building and managing global teams of more than 45 employees while developing simple yet elegant solutions that align business needs with performance and productivity.

"Ideal and c-Systems offer outstanding products to their customers," said Kannan. "I'm very excited to see how I can further expand on them and make them even more relevant to the markets the two companies serve."

"Muthu Kannan will make an excellent addition to our team," said Ajay Thakur, the General Manager of Ideal and c-Systems. "Several of his proposed product ideas are already in development, so I'm very excited to see how they turn out in the future."

Kannan currently lives in Flower Mound, Texas, with his wife and son. He is a big fan of nature and has traveled to National Parks around the world. Outside of work, he enjoys photography and reading about history and economics.

Those who wish to learn more about Ideal's core product can do so by visiting: www.idealcomputersystems.com.

About Ideal Computer Systems

Many dealers struggle to manage their dealership, having to use multiple systems and often duplicating the data. Ideal gives dealers all the tools they need to manage each aspect of their business in one easy-to-use software - backed up by 30+ years of industry experience.

With an all-in-one software, dealers are able to automate processes, gain control of their dealership and have peace of mind.

