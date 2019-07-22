Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) ("GLN" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Andrew Osis will be returning as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective July 22, 2019. Mr. Osis will replace Konstantin Lichtenwald in this role.

Mr. Osis previously served as interim CFO of GLN and was instrumental in the Company's successful public listing. His experience includes Vice President-Global Banking at RBC Dominion Securities, Inc., and has been involved in more than $25 billion in transactions. Mr. Osis has also held positions with Peters & Company and Newcrest Capital where he focused on mergers, acquisitions, and equity and debt financings. Since leaving the investment banking business. Mr. Osis has served on numerous Boards of Directors, and as CEO and CFO of public and private organizations, covering technology, media and entertainment, energy and oilfield services, manufacturing, life sciences, and other sectors. Mr. Osis received an undergraduate degree from The Haskayne School of Business.

Jesse Dylan CEO of GLN commented, "We are delighted to have someone with Andrew's extensive finance and public market experience and acumen re-join our company as GLN's new CFO. Andrew was instrumental in guiding our company leading up to and including our initial public offering but unfortunately had to step down for family reasons. We are extremely happy to welcome him back. Andrew's considerable financial management experience guiding RBC Dominion Securities and numerous publicly listed companies, track record of growth and strong leadership skills will add great value to GLN."

Mr. Osis will return to his role as CFO taking over for Konstantin Lichtenwald, the Company's current CFO. "Konstantin has been an integral part of the GLN team," says Jesse Dylan CEO. We thank Konstantin for his hard work and commitment to excellence. Konstantin will remain at GLN as a strategic advisor and to assist Mr. Osis in the transition."

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN's tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

investors@glninc.ca

CEO Jesse Dylan

604 265 7511

